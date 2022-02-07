Burlington Coat Factory Owes OT, Assistant Manager Says

By Grace Elletson (February 7, 2022, 12:45 PM EST) -- Burlington Coat Factory knowingly violated the law by withholding overtime premium pay from assistant store managers who regularly worked over 40 hours a week, an employee claimed in a proposed collective action filed in New Jersey federal court. Former employee Kim Payton-Fernandez accused Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp., Burlington Coat Factory Investment Holdings Inc. and Burlington Coat Factory Holdings LLC in a lawsuit filed Friday of misclassifying assistant store managers as exempt from receiving overtime pay. She said this practice violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which requires that employees be paid a time-and-a-half rate for any hours worked above 40....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS