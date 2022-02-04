SoCalGas Fined $9.8M For Ratepayer-Funded Lobbying

By Dave Simpson (February 4, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- Southern California Gas Co. must pay more than $9.8 million for dozens of violations of a California Public Utilities Commission order that prohibits the use of customer cash to influence energy efficiency regulations in the state, the commission said Thursday. The CPUC said that the extent and number of violations by SoCalGas are "significant," that the company never alerted the commission of the violations, and that the only reason the violations were discovered is because of an investigation by the Public Advocate's Office. "If SoCalGas had any need for clarification or guidance on [the order's] prohibition, it had ample opportunity to...

