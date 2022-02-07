Latham, Debevoise Rep $6.6B Merger Of Low-Cost Airlines 

By Benjamin Horney (February 7, 2022, 8:57 AM EST) -- Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group are merging to create a single low-cost carrier meant to compete with the "big four" airlines, in an agreement that is valued at $6.6 billion, including debt, and was driven by respective legal advisers Debevoise and Latham. The deal combines Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines Inc. with Denver, Colorado-headquartered Frontier Group Holdings Inc., forming a single carrier that will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries, including in the U.S. and Latin America, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they'll be able to better compete with the so-called big...

