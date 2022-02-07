Ex-Stobart Boss Says Deleted Texts Show He Was Pushed Out

By Christopher Crosby (February 7, 2022, 3:26 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for a British logistics company's founder said at trial Monday that text messages have been unearthed that were intentionally deleted to mislead a judge into ruling against his client following an internal power struggle. John Wardell QC, counsel for William Andrew Tinkler, argued at the start of a High Court trial that deleted messages between the former chief executive of Stobart Group and another company official show there was a concerted plan to push his client out of the company. Tinkler is fighting to overturn a 2019 court decision where a judge found that the company's decision to remove...

