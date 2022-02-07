Diversity Visa Passport Rule Needed Public Input, Judge Says

By Grace Dixon (February 7, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge struck down a Trump-era rule that diversity visa lottery candidates must hold passports to apply, finding that the federal government improperly skipped a federal rulemaking procedure. Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled Friday that the Passport Rule circumnavigated an Administrative Procedure Act requirement that proposed rules go through a public comment process. Though the Trump administration had invoked an exception for foreign affairs functions, Judge Kelly found that the rule didn't "clearly and directly" implicate international relations and said that applying the exception too broadly could distort its original purpose. "There are many administrative actions that an agency...

