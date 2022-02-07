Robbins Geller Named Lead In Piedmont Lithium Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 7, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge named a lead plaintiff and appointed attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP to serve as lead counsel in a securities class action against Piedmont Lithium over claims the company made misrepresentations about permits for a mining project. U.S. District Judge Peggy Kuo named Ace Association LLC lead plaintiff on Friday, finding that it had the "greatest financial interest" in the case. The judge denied lead plaintiff motions from two other movants. Piedmont, a natural resource company, allegedly made filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issued press releases between March 16, 2018,...

