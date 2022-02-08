Burke Williams Promotes Litigation Chair To GC

By James Mills (February 8, 2022, 9:23 AM EST) -- Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP, a 90-year-old California firm that frequently represents public agencies, has promoted one of its partners to be the firm's general counsel while elevating six others to partner. Charles E. Slyngstad, who has been a partner at Burke Williams since 2010 and heads the firm's litigation practice, has been named general counsel for the firm. A specialist in malpractice law, Slyngstad "will help guide decisions on all legal, risk, and compliance issues affecting the firm," the firm said in a statement Feb. 4. Slyngstad has been lead counsel in a number of high-profile public sector cases including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS