Girl Scouts Claim Unfair Treatment In Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (February 7, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Girl Scouts of America have told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan is fatally unfair, saying it's facing at least a 30% haircut on its trademark claims against the Boy Scouts when similar creditors would get paid in full. In a motion filed Friday, the Girl Scouts said the Boy Scouts' proposal to pay off nonsexual abuse litigation claims with insurance proceeds would mean a lower payout for the Girl Scouts than other tort claimants because not all the Girl Scouts' claims for trademark infringement damage are covered by the Boy Scouts' policies....

