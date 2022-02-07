Slaughter And May Names Next Heads Of Corporate Practice

By Sarah Martinson (February 7, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- London-based international firm Slaughter and May revealed the future heads of its corporate and M&A practice Monday, following news in June that the firm is changing its executive structure to adjust to the growing responsibilities of its leadership ranks. The firm said that corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice partners Simon Nicholls and Richard Smith will be replacing the practice's current heads, Andy Ryde and Roland Turnill, on May 1. Turnill will be replacing Steve Cooke as senior partner in May 2024, according to the firm. Nicholls said in a statement Monday that in their new roles, he and Smith will be...

