9th Circ. Lifts Stay On Nevada Geothermal Plant Construction

By Clark Mindock (February 7, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has lifted an injunction prohibiting a Nevada geothermal plant developer from starting construction, after hearing that the delay could cause major disruptions and ruin the company's ability to meet key deadlines. Ninth Circuit Judges Morgan Christen and Jacqueline Nguyen on Friday lifted the preliminary injunction in the case while setting up deadlines in March and April for developer Ormat Nevada Inc. and the project challengers to make their cases regarding the alleged insufficiencies of the environmental and cultural reviews of the project. But while lifting the injunction, the panel also approved a request made by the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe...

