O'Melveny Appellate Atty Takes Senior DOJ Legal Office Gig

By Justin Wise (February 8, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- A Washington-based appellate attorney has departed O'Melveny & Myers LLP to take a senior role in the U.S. Department of Justice, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Brad Garcia has been tapped to be a deputy assistant attorney general at the Office of Legal Counsel, a department branch that offers legal advice to the president and other executive branch agencies. His last day at O'Melveny was Friday, according to a firmwide email from firm chair Brad Butwin shared with Law360. A former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, Garcia spent eight years at O'Melveny, where he served in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS