3rd Circ. Rejects Rehearing Bid In COVID Death Suits

By Y. Peter Kang (February 7, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit declined on Monday to reconsider its October ruling that suits over COVID-19 deaths at New Jersey nursing homes must play out in state court and were not preempted by the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. All 14 active judges of the appeals court denied, without discussion, the petition for panel rehearing or, alternatively, rehearing en banc, according to a three-page order. In October, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a New Jersey federal judge's decision to remand to state court suits accusing two nursing homes owned by Alliance Healthcare of causing the deaths of residents Joseph Maglioli,...

