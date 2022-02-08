How The Fla. Supreme Court Is Changing Business Litigation

By Kyle Robisch (February 8, 2022, 11:31 AM EST) -- 2021 was a doozy for business litigators — and their clients — in Florida state court. In the span of about a year, the Florida Supreme Court introduced three sweeping changes to the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure: a fresh summary judgment standard, a new apex deponent rule and immediate review of early punitive damages decisions. While these changes touch all civil litigation, they've reverberated particularly powerfully throughout the Florida business litigation world. On the whole, Florida's business litigators should now enjoy fairer, more predictable and more efficient litigation outcomes. This article explores those three changes, what they mean and what...

