Facebook Can't Dodge Australia's Cambridge Analytica Suit

By Allison Grande (February 7, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- An Australian court on Monday cleared the way for the country's data privacy regulator to go after Facebook for its alleged role in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, rejecting the social media giant's argument that it doesn't do business in Australia as being "divorced from reality." Facebook Inc. had asked the Federal Court of Australia to overturn a primary judge's decision that refused to block the Australian information commissioner from serving the company with a lawsuit claiming that it violated the country's Privacy Act by allowing an app developer to secretly scoop up personal information from more than 300,000 Australian...

