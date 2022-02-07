DC Judge Won't Let Feds Rush Her To Stall Diversity Visas

By Alyssa Aquino (February 7, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge slammed the Biden administration for pressuring her to decide quickly on whether to pause diversity visa processing, saying the government hadn't justified a two-week turnaround for its motion submitted last week. The U.S. Department of State asked District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Feb. 1 to pause her October 2021 order for the government to issue nearly 1,000 delayed diversity visas by Sept. 30, 2022. The judge's decision is needed by Feb. 15 to prevent "irreparable harm" from having to comply with the order, which is being appealed in the D.C. Circuit, the administration said. But Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS