Ill. Panel Rules Sanctions Bid Against Insurer Was Untimely

By Ganesh Setty (February 7, 2022, 11:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court ruled that it has no jurisdiction to consider a petition for sanctions against a Liberty Mutual unit, or a lower court's refusal to vacate its previous order that tossed the coverage action against the unit, pursuant to a settlement. An Illinois appellate panel ruled that a man's attempt to impose sanctions on a Liberty Mutual unit stemming from an underlying legal malpractice suit came too late. (iStock.com/Natalia Shabasheva) A three-judge panel wrote Friday that Jimette D. Parker should have filed a notice of appeal on the lower court's dismissal order within 30 days. The lower court's denial...

