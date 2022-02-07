Hogan Lovells Lands Ex-Reed Smith PE Partner For NY Team

By Matt Perez (February 7, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells on Monday announced the hiring of a former Reed Smith LP private equity partner, the firm's third partner addition to its corporate and finance practice group this year. Parikshit Dasgupta joins the firm in its New York office, previously working out of the city in Reed Smith's global corporate group. The practice assists clients with company formation, financing, real estate matters, tax and governance issues. "Hogan Lovells's corporate and finance practice group has a terrific reputation along with a truly global reach that will allow me to better serve my client base in the U.S. and Europe," Dasgupta said...

