New Noncitizen Soldier Program Has Privacy Risks, DHS Says

By Mike LaSusa (February 7, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- A newly launched online portal to help noncitizens in the military access immigration and other benefits poses privacy risks, like the potential for collecting too much data and keeping it for too long, according to an internal report released Monday. The new program, launched by the U.S. departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs and Defense, is dubbed the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative, or IMMVI. It aims to help noncitizens who served in the military return to the U.S. if they were removed from the country, and gain access to benefits like health care and certain kinds of financial assistance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS