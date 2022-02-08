House Told Big Oil 'Greenwashing' With Climate Pledges

By Clark Mindock (February 8, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- Big Oil's promises to achieve net-zero emissions amount to little more than "greenwashing" that obscures an intention to extract and sell more fossil fuels despite the dangerous risks of climate change, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was told Tuesday. During a four-hour hearing featuring experts in climate change science and policy, the Democrat-run committee was told that it shouldn't be fooled by the promises by companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP that they are taking climate change seriously and working toward the goals outlined in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chair of the...

