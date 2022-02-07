Poland Spring's 'Lemon' Water Lacks Twist, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (February 7, 2022, 10:14 PM EST) -- Poland Spring sparkling water touted as containing 'a twist of lemon' is misleading to consumers because the beverage lacks a minimal amount of actual lemon ingredients, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Illinois federal court. Poland Spring sparkling water buyers say the product overstates the amount of lemon it actually contains. (Source: Court document) Customers expect that the lemon flavor in BlueTriton Brands Inc.'s line of "Sparkling Poland Spring With A Twist of Lemon" contains the equivalent amount of a twist of lemon, which should come from lemon oil, extract or juice, according to the lawsuit filed by proposed...

