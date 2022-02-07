Verizon Unit Sues Upstate NY Town Over Mobile Site Denials

By Christopher Cole (February 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Verizon unit and cell tower developer have sued a municipality in New York federal court for allegedly blocking installation of a new wireless site that would fix a service gap in and around the Catskills-area town. Cellco Partnership, which does business as Verizon, and Tarpon Towers II LLC filed the action Friday against multiple entities in the Town of Saugerties to get an application approved either for a site located on fire department land or an alternate location they have identified. Verizon and Tarpon said the town's refusal to approve the necessary permits runs afoul of the Telecommunications Act, which...

