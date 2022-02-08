Ex-Waypoint Residential GC Joins Real Estate Firm As CLO

By Clarice Silber (February 8, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Stoneweg US, a Florida-based real estate investment firm specializing in acquisitions and developments, has tapped Waypoint Residential's former general counsel to become its chief legal officer. Stoneweg announced on Monday that Pam Linden will become its executive vice president and chief legal officer and lead the company's legal function, which includes operations, corporate affairs, compliance and fund management. The company, which has a portfolio of 15,000 units valued at $2 billion, said Linden will also oversee the execution of all active transactions in the company's acquisition, disposition and development pipeline. Stoneweg US CEO Patrick Richard said in a statement that Linden's...

