Temple Prof Asks 3rd Circ. To Revive Lawsuit Against Feds

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 7, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Temple University physics professor who was unsuccessfully prosecuted for espionage by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly sharing technology with China has asked the Third Circuit to revive his malicious prosecution lawsuit against the government. Xiaoxing Xi and his wife, Joyce, argued in their appellate brief filed Monday to the Third Circuit that the lower court was wrong to dismiss their case for failing to show a violation of Xi's constitutional rights, reiterating their allegation that FBI Special Agent Andrew Haugen fabricated evidence against Xi. "The allegations in the indictment were the direct result of defendant Haugen's false statements...

