Robin Williams' Estate, More Comics Hit Pandora With IP Suits

By Dorothy Atkins (February 7, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- The estates of the late comedians Robin Williams and George Carlin, as well as Andrew Dice Clay and two other active stand-up comedians, hit Pandora Media with separate copyright infringement lawsuits in California federal court Monday, alleging the streaming platform illegally aired performances without permission and owes millions in damages. In five separate complaints, the entertainers and their estates accuse the Oakland, California-based media company of knowingly streaming their performances without obtaining the necessary licenses or permission in violation of the Copyright Act. "Pandora did what most goliaths do: it decided it would infringe now to ensure it had this very...

