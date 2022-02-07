'Matrix' Producer Says Warner Bros. Bungled Movie's Release

By Hailey Konnath (February 7, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- Village Roadshow, a co-producer behind the "Matrix" movies, on Monday claimed that Warner Bros. ran afoul of distribution agreements by simultaneously releasing "The Matrix Resurrections" in theaters and on HBO Max, according to a suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Village Roadshow said in its complaint that Warner Bros. is required to distribute each film in a manner "consistent with industry standards" and "consistent with customary commercial practices." The studio is also prohibited from making sweetheart deals with affiliates, Village Roadshow said. But Warner Bros. did just that, it said. The studio entered into a sweetheart deal with HBO...

