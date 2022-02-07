SEC Says Twitter Influencer Ran Penny Stock 'Scalping' Scam

By Katryna Perera (February 7, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Twitter user with almost 3 million followers was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in California federal court on Monday for allegedly encouraging people to buy certain penny stocks that he would later sell to make money off the artificially inflated market he had created. Michael Beck, who uses the Twitter handle @BigMoneyMike6, allegedly reaped $870,000 in gains after running a scheme that the SEC calls "scalping." According to the agency, Beck ran the scheme from February 2017 until May 2019 and repeated the same pattern multiple times, violating anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. First, Beck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS