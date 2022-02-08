King & Spalding Brings Back Partner Who Had Left For AI Co.

By Emily Sides (February 8, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has lured back one of its former partners from his role in California as senior corporate counsel at artificial intelligence-driven software developer C3.ai, naming him as an Atlanta-based partner in its corporate, finance and investments practice. Zach Cochran has returned to the firm after joining C3.ai Inc. in May 2021, the firm announced Monday. Cochran had served as a senior associate and then partner at King & Spalding from 2015 until he left for C3.ai. Cochran advises clients in capital market transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and corporate and governance issues. The firm's corporate, finance and investments practice has...

