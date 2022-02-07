Amway Scores $24M From AIG Unit In Copyright Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (February 7, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- An AIG unit must pay Amway more than $24 million to cover the marketing company for defense and settlement costs related to a 2015 copyright infringement suit, a Michigan federal judge said Monday, in a ruling that went against the insurer on nearly every issue. The sprawling insurance litigation began in 2012, when record companies including Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group Corp. and UMG Recordings Inc. sent a letter to Amway accusing it and its independent business owners of unlawfully using 200 recordings in online marketing materials. (AP Photo/John Raoux) U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker ruled that American International...

