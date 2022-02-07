NJ, Chief Justice Aim To Sink Ex-Judge's Back Pay Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 7, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The state of New Jersey and its chief Supreme Court justice urged a federal court to dismiss a former jurist's lawsuit seeking back pay for when she was suspended pending now-dismissed criminal charges, arguing Monday that government agencies and public employees enjoy constitutional immunity. In a dismissal brief, the state and Chief Justice Stuart J. Rabner said they're insulated from Carlia M. Brady's lawsuit under the U.S. Constitution's 11th Amendment, which bars federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states. "It is black letter law that states, agencies and state employees are immune from suit in federal court where there is...

