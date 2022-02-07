StarKist, Others Can't Nix Tuna Price-Fixing Claims As Too Old

By Dave Simpson (February 7, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge rejected arguments from StarKist Co. and other canned tuna companies that direct purchasers' price-fixing claims are time-barred, ruling Monday that the class presented evidence that the companies fraudulently concealed their actions, thereby tolling the statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said the tuna companies do not try to directly rebut the evidence of the alleged concealment, instead claiming that the class had enough knowledge by July 2008 to flag the alleged conspiracy. Were this true, it would bar the claims filed seven years later, in 2015. But Judge Sabraw said that the plaintiffs have...

