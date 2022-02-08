Pot Co. Verano Wants Suit Over $500K Commission Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (February 8, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Verano Holdings LLC has urged a New York federal court to toss the latest version of a suit accusing the cannabis giant of withholding a $500,000 finder's fee to a woman who purportedly introduced it to another company it later acquired. In a Monday memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss, Verano argued that plaintiff Nancy "Tex" Caldarola "significantly" changed her story from her initial October complaint to her latest complaint, filed last month. While Caldarola previously alleged that Verano acquired the option to purchase 51% of Ohio-based Green Rx LLC's membership interests in April 2019 and agreed to purchase the remaining...

