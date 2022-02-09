Ga.'s Judicial Watchdog Says Judge Accosted Bondsman

By Emily Sides (February 9, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- Georgia's judicial watchdog has urged the state's Supreme Court to order a trial judge to apologize for berating, intimidating and refusing to let a bail bondsman leave his court chambers in July 2019 in retaliation for criticizing the judge on social media five days earlier. A Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing panel recommended that Judge Eric Norris – a member of the state's Superior Court bench who is based in Athens and handles cases in Clarke and Oconee counties – should be ordered to give a public apology to Nathan Owens, a bondsman and owner of Athens-based Liberty Bonding, for violating...

