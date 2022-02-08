Rocket Holdings, CEO Sued In Del. Over Stock Sale Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (February 8, 2022, 2:32 PM EST) -- A Rocket Companies Inc. stockholder has sued the mortgage giant's chairman and controlling corporate shareholder in Delaware's Chancery Court, accusing both of gaining tens of millions from inside information on future downbeat risks while scheduling a $500 million stock sale. The derivative suit, filed by minority stockholder Christopher Vargoshe on behalf of the company on Monday, seeks a court order for disgorgement of insider knowledge-tainted gains on the sale of more than 20 million shares of Rocket stock on March 29, 2021 by company Chairman Daniel Gilbert and Rocket Holdings Inc., the company's 93% shareholder. Gilbert controls RHI and serves as...

