9th Circ. Lets Insurer Drop HOA Client Over App Omission

By Craig Clough (February 7, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's decision Monday that an insurer did not breach its contract with a California homeowners association when it rescinded its policy, holding that there is "no genuine dispute" that the HOA concealed material information on its renewal application. A Ninth Circuit panel found that a homeowners association's plan to terminate its management company should have been disclosed in its renewal application to Atain Specialty Insurance Co. because it could have resulted in litigation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) In the unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel rejected arguments from the Lake Lindero Homeowners Association seeking to...

