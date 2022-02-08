Homebuilder Says Poor Product, Not Work, Triggers Insurance

By Matthew Santoni (February 8, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- A subcontractor said defective materials may have been at least partly to blame for faulty stucco work on dozens of Pennsylvania homes, but the insurer seeking to avoid paying $1.7 million for the repairs said the original installation work was not covered. In its brief against Main Street America Assurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment in a Pennsylvania federal court, homebuilder W.B. Homes Inc. said defective products, not subcontractor Howard Lynch Plastering's workmanship, could have been implicated in at least some of the 34 houses the subcontractor worked on — therefore triggering Howard Lynch's Main Street policy. "Here, the claims and...

