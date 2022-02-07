Cleary, Davis Polk Steer Adtech Startup Aleph's IPO Filing

By Tom Zanki (February 7, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- Digital media startup Aleph Group Inc. on Monday filed for an initial public offering, potentially braving a choppy market for new issuances, represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Aleph did not list a fundraising estimate in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The startup could price its offering by early March, based on a typical IPO schedule, meaning it could list more precise terms in the coming weeks. Aleph provides social media companies and other corporations with digital advertising tools needed to reach advertisers and consumers around...

