Biogen Hid Issues With Alzheimer's Drug, Investor Suit Claims

By Ivan Moreno (February 8, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Biogen was hit with a proposed class action Monday from investors whose shares plummeted after a controversial new Alzheimer's drug failed to deliver the financial gains they expected. The lawsuit filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court alleges Biogen executives knew the drug, Aduhelm, was ineffective at treating Alzheimer's based on the company's own research but hid that from investors as it sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. "Biogen executives portrayed the data supporting the approval as demonstrating Aduhelm as safe and effective," even though it was the same data that prompted Biogen "to abandon Aduhelm as futile" in March 2019,...

