Judge Axes Trump-Era Limit On Asylum-Seeker Work Permits

By Alyssa Aquino (February 8, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., judge has become the latest to strike down Trump-era immigration policy enacted under Chad Wolf, saying the official had no authority to restrict asylum-seeker work permits, and that the Biden administration couldn't retroactively save the policy. Joining judges from California, New York and Maryland, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled Monday that the Trump administration had snubbed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's line of succession when it installed Wolf as acting chief. Consequently, Wolf had no authority to issue a pair of regulations broadly delaying or preventing asylum-seekers from seeking permission to legally work in the...

