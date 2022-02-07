Calif. Lawmakers OK More Paid COVID Leave For Workers

By Hailey Konnath (February 7, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- California's legislature on Monday passed a bill that would again give workers up to 80 hours of COVID-19-related time off, which could include recovering from the virus or caring for a family member that tests positive. Assembly Bill 84 is now headed to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign the measure. The bill essentially reinstates the COVID-19 supplement sick leave that expired in September, allowing employees to take up to 80 hours off, while also specifying how much employees will be compensated during the leave. If enacted, the bill will apply retroactively starting on Jan. 1,...

