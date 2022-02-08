Bid To DQ BB&K Is '11th Hour Litigation Tactic,' City Says

By Morgan Conley (February 8, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- A California city that sits on an island off the coast of Los Angeles fought efforts to disqualify its counsel from litigation over contamination on school property, urging the court to reject the "eleventh-hour litigation tactic" because it was no secret that Best Best & Krieger LLP advised the local school district years ago. The city of Avalon and its attorneys from BB&K told the court Monday that the Long Beach Unified School District's motion to disqualify is out of turn and uncalled-for. The city told the court that the school district has always been aware that BB&K attorneys — one of whom left...

