5th Circ. Won't Revive Hess' $218M Schlumberger Valve Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 7, 2022, 10:55 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed a Texas federal judge's take-nothing judgment in Hess Corp.'s $218 million suit against Schlumberger Technology Corp. over allegedly faulty deep-water well safety valves, ruling Monday that the lower court did not err in its interpretation of regulatory standards. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel rejected Hess' bid to revive the suit, finding, among other things, that U.S. District Judge Sim Lake's interpretation of the word "of" in a key American Petroleum Institute standard was the better interpretation under Texas law. Hess sued Schlumberger in November 2016, seeking to recover costs it incurred in retrieving and replacing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS