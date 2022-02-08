Unions, Feds Back Rail Worker In Supreme Court Injury Suit

By Emily Brill (February 8, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Two transportation unions and the federal government have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo the Seventh Circuit's finding that Union Pacific Railroad Co. wasn't liable for a worker's slip-and-fall injury because the train he was on was idling at the time, saying the ruling departed from long-established precedent. The ruling could have "vast and dire consequences to railroad safety," said the unions — the Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation Workers Transportation Division and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers — in their amicus brief filed Monday. If the Supreme Court confirms that Locomotive Inspection Act and Safety Appliance Act violations can...

