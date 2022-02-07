Align, 3Shape Ink IP, Antitrust Deal Over Clear Braces

By Lauren Berg (February 7, 2022, 11:12 PM EST) -- Align Technology Inc. and 3Shape, rivals in the clear dental aligner sphere, on Monday said they have reached an agreement to settle sprawling patent infringement and antitrust disputes over 3D intraoral scanners. The terms of the rivals' settlement are confidential, but the deal resolves patent infringement and antitrust claims in Delaware and Texas federal courts and dueling petitions to invalidate patents before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board that stretch back to November 2017, according to separate news statements. "Align Technology is pleased to have resolved these disputes with 3Shape," Julie Coletti, Align's senior vice president and chief legal and...

