US Steel Groups Welcome Japan Section 232 Tariff Deal

By Jennifer Doherty (February 8, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Domestic industry and labor groups welcomed a deal between the governments of the U.S. and Japan to replace 25% national security tariffs on steel imports with a quota-based system, praising the Biden administration for embracing a more nuanced approach. The agreement announced Monday frees Japanese firms to bring up to 1.25 million metric tons of steel products onto the U.S. market annually. Above that threshold, the tariffs former President Donald Trump imposed on global steel imports in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act continue to apply. In statements following publication of the deal, industry groups nodded to the...

