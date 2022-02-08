Activist Says Peloton's New Plan Is Too Little, Too Late

By Benjamin Horney (February 8, 2022, 9:38 AM EST) -- Activist hedge fund Blackwells Capital on Tuesday lambasted Peloton's newly unveiled plan to save money and shake up leadership, once again calling on the embattled fitness-equipment maker to oust its CEO and consider a sale to increase the company's value. Blackwells Capital LLC, which owns a less than 5% stake in Peloton Interactive Inc. remains steadfast in its belief that John Foley, co-founder and CEO of Peloton, is the wrong person to lead the company, according to a statement. In addition, Blackwells reiterated its demands from a few weeks ago that the Peloton board of directors undergo a strategic review that...

