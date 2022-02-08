Seattle Hits Sauk-Suiattle With Another Suit In Salmon Dispute

By Joyce Hanson (February 8, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- Seattle has gone back to court in a long-running battle with the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe over the safe passage of salmon through city-operated hydroelectric dams, asking a Washington federal judge to put a stop to the tribe's recent complaint against the city in its own tribal court. In a federal suit lodged on Monday, the city said the tribal court doesn't have the power to consider Sauk-Suiattle's suit filed Jan. 6, which concerns Seattle's operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission project on the Skagit River and the tribe's bid to assert the rights of salmon and declare its "Creator-given obligation and...

