JPMorgan Fights Race Discrimination Claim By Ex-Trader

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 8, 2022, 3:33 PM GMT) -- A former employee of JPMorgan told the Employment Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday that the banking giant had discriminated against him based on his race and urged it to overturn a finding by the lower tribunal in favor of the lender. Bakar Ahmedou told Justice Jennifer Eady, the president of the appeal tribunal, that the Employment Tribunal made a mistake when it dismissed his complaint. Ahmedou had alleged that JPMorgan had overlooked him for a promotion and then unfairly fired him because he was a Black employee on an all-white team. Ahmedou, representing himself, told the court that the lower tribunal failed...

