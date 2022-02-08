Fed. Circ. Judge Grills USPTO Over 'Peculiar' Estoppel Ruling

By Britain Eakin (February 8, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge seemed perplexed Tuesday by what he called a "peculiar" Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that allowed Intel Corp. to pursue additional challenges to the same claims in a Qualcomm patent the board had already upheld in other challenges lodged by the chipmaker. In total, Intel Corp. filed five petitions for inter partes review of Qualcomm Corp.'s U.S. Patent No. 9,154,356, which covers a low noise amplifier used for wireless communication. The board ultimately upheld all of the challenged claims, and a three-judge panel considered Intel's consolidated appeals of all five decisions during a remote hearing....

