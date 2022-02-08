Tribe, Feds Say Criminal Charges Shouldn't Halt Pollution Suit

By Andrew Westney (February 8, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the federal government and other groups have urged a Washington federal judge not to pause their suits claiming a hydroelectric dam operator polluted the Puyallup River near Seattle, saying a stay isn't warranted while related criminal charges against the company and an executive proceed in state court. Dam operator Electron Hydro LLC asked the court in late January to stay discovery in litigation over the release of artificial turf and rubber into the river in a July 2020 spill, saying discovery puts the company's defense in the current case at risk and could compromise the Fifth...

