Teligent Lender Slams Creditor Group Bid To Claw Back Cash

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 8, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- A lender for bankrupt generic pharmaceutical company Teligent Inc. slammed a bid by unsecured creditors for derivative standing to claw back a $10 million reserve fund, insisting the debtor didn't incur any harm by satisfying the lending agreement. In a filing Monday, ACF FinCo I LP told a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the motion by the official committee of unsecured creditors because Teligent's own refusal to pursue claims against lenders speaks for itself. The committee wants standing to accuse ACF and other Teligent lenders of improper maneuvers to pad their own coffers as the debtor's insolvency loomed. Teligent's payment of...

